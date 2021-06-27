Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By William Blair

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

Shares of LULU opened at $363.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

