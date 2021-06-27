Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

