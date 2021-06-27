Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. 1,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 80,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $822.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

