Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €100.30 ($118.00) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

Get Puma alerts:

PUM stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €91.72. Puma has a 12-month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12-month high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.09.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.