PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

