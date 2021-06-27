Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 74,099 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,099 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of American Assets Trust worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $37.51 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

