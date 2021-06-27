Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 38,490 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.43% of Kraton worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kraton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kraton by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Kraton by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraton alerts:

Kraton stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.