Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 22,919 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,919 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $414,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,587.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $879,122. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TTC opened at $109.07 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

