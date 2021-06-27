Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,578 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $996.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $186,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,552.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,361 shares of company stock worth $2,136,476 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

