Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Brinker International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE EAT opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,958.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

