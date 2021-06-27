Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 68,333.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.55. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

