ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Declares $0.05 Dividend

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

