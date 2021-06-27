Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 142,100 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 142,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.90% of Matson worth $26,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $708,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 14.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $667,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 10.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 46.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.30 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at $556,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,232 shares of company stock worth $2,282,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

