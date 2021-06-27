Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 13,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.45% of Restaurant Brands International worth $90,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

