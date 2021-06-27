Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 116,857 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,857 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.98% of PROS worth $56,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.67. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

