Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,548,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 457,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $49,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

