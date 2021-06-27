Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $246.55 million, a P/E ratio of -924.54 and a beta of 0.47. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.