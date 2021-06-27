PopularCoin Price Down 14.7% This Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a market cap of $78,265.58 and approximately $12.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.23 or 0.00390319 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,034.30 or 0.99772276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011149 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053193 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,159,940,384 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

