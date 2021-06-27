Poolz Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $769,729.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00168241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00092157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,979.96 or 1.00427741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

