Polymath 1-Day Volume Tops $1.45 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $89.63 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

