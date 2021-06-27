Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$56.24 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$14.93 and a 1-year high of C$67.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$114.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,200 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$275,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,650. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $575,600.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.