Polkalokr (LKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $59,661.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00167444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00094060 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,488.14 or 0.99997484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,955,458 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

