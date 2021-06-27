PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $67,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

