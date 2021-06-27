Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$10.97 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$352.98 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$108.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.