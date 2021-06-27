Piper Sandler Downgrades County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $37.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group cut shares of County Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

