Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.63.

PXD stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.