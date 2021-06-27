Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 881.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $13.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $21.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

NYSE PXD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,576,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,938. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.96. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

