Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,304 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after acquiring an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after acquiring an additional 782,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

PNFP stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

