Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,617. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,643.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,080,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,374,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,238 shares of company stock valued at $7,085,033. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.