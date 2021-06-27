Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Shares Up 13.3%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70. 29,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 6,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

