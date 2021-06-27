PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PKI opened at $152.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

