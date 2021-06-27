PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI opened at $152.43 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

