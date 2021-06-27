Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

SEAH opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

