Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 250.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERES opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.