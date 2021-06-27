Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 291,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.