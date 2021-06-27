Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after buying an additional 96,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 448,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 616.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

