Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth $28,225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $27,925,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $8,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $7,469,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

