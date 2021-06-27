Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,695 Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at $18,987,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at $15,858,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at $8,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter valued at $6,680,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $6,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kismet Acquisition One alerts:

Kismet Acquisition One stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.