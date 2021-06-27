Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 6,052 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 301.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $772,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of ARKO opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.13.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

