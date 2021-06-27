Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.56.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. In the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $371,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

