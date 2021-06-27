Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 97.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -1.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

NYSE PEB opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

