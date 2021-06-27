PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 23,827 Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 over the last 90 days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $895.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.84. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

