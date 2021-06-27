PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

ZEPP opened at $11.39 on Friday. Zepp Health Co. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $712.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

