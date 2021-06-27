PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $475,000 in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFTR. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.73 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

