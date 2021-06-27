PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 35,022 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,535,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,557,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

