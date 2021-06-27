PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

PEB stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

