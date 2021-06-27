PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

