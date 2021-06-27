Patrick John Forsythe Sells 3,537 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick John Forsythe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $396.05 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.23 and a 1 year high of $409.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

