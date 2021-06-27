ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $553.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,881.41 or 0.99977453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00029117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

