Park Lawn Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE PLC opened at C$33.72 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$21.94 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

PLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.94.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.