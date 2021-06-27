Park Lawn Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
TSE PLC opened at C$33.72 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$21.94 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.
About Park Lawn
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.
